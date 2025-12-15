A tense atmosphere was reported in Benue State during the TIV Day celebration in Gboko Local Government Area after Terver Gbenda, an aide to Governor Hyacinth Alia, allegedly stabbed a youth leader during the fanfare. According to reports, President Bola Tinubu had earlier advised Benue State people...

A tense atmosphere was reported in Benue State during the TIV Day celebration in Gboko Local Government Area after Terver Gbenda, an aide to Governor Hyacinth Alia, allegedly stabbed a youth leader during the fanfare.

According to reports, President Bola Tinubu had earlier advised Benue State people, especially the youths, not to allow politicians use them as political thugs.

However, the Tiv Day celebration in Gboko turned tragic as a youth leader, who was reported to be affiliated with Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was stabbed.

The accused, Terver Gbenda, is the Special Assistant on Youth to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The shocking incident has cast a shadow over the annual Tiv Day celebrations, with leaders calling for calm and urging law enforcement to act swiftly to prevent further unrest.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. No official statement has been released as of the time of filing this report.

TVC News previously reported that the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, will confer the title of Zegébar-U-Tiv on Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his wife, Martina Nentawe Yilwatda.

This was contained in a Press Statement by the Yilwatda family of Dungung in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The couple, according to the Statement, will be conferred with the title of Zegébar-U-Tiv by His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, in the presence of the Tiv Traditional Council.