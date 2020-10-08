A peace advocate group operating under the aegis of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, not to scrap the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as being canvassed in some quarters, but tow the path of reform.

The police anti-crime unit had come under focus in the last few years with many drumming for its scrapping by the police boss following allegations of extortion and extra-judicial arrests and killing by its operatives.

Reacting to the growing call for its scrap, the group in a statement on Thursday by its Executive Director, Ambassador Melvin Ejeh called on the IGP not to hearken to the position of those seeking its extinction, saying the unit was still very much needed to fight crimes in Nigeria.

“The call to scrap the entire SARS because of the actions of some few bad eggs in the system is unpatriotic.

“After due consultation with relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian peace and security project, we hereby call on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of police not to succumb to the pressure from some few Nigerians to scrap SARS”, he said.

Noting that SARS has been doing some wonderful work in ridding the country of crimes across the various zones, GOPRI added that it will be unfair to forget their gallant strides so soon because of the actions of some few bad eggs within the system.

“Scraping SARS is like endorsing full scale robbery, kidnapping, and internet crimes. The wise thing to do will be to reform SARS and not to put an end to it”.

The group therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to “urgently setup a presidential committee to reform the security outfit”