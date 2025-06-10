President Bola Tinubu has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ignore critics and remain focused on delivering his mandate to revamp the nation’s capital.

Speaking on Tuesday during the commissioning of the newly rehabilitated International Conference Centre in Abuja—now renamed the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre—the President praised Wike for his performance and leadership style.

“The rehabilitation of this centre is part of our administration’s resolve to change the way we do things—to reflect our identity as a people of quality, character, and determination,” Tinubu said.

He applauded Wike’s commitment to the development of the FCT, describing him as a “transformational leader” with the vision and drive to achieve results.

“Don’t listen to busybodies and bystanders. Keep doing your good work. You have the foresight and determination to succeed,” Tinubu told the minister.

The President emphasized the role of modern infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth, adding that the upgraded conference centre symbolizes Nigeria’s readiness to host regional, continental, and global engagements.

In a firm message to public officials and political associates, Tinubu also stated that the centre would not be made available for free for private or social events, underscoring the need for responsible use of public facilities.