The Director General of National Youth Service, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has advised Corps Members not to abandon their National Service in order to travel abroad.

Brigadier General Nafiu stated this while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Corps Members at NYSC Osun State Orientation Camp in Ede, Oyo State Orientation Camp in Iseyin and Ogun State Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

He called on them to brace up to contribute their quota to national development in all facets during their one year of national service.

The DG, who informed the Corps Members that evasion of service and abscondment attracts stiff penalties, implored them to obtain their certificates of National Service before embarking on foreign trips, if necessary.

General Nafiu also urged the Corps Members to be security conscious and not embark on any adventure that could expose them to danger.

He admonished them to always abide by the NYSC dress code, adding that improper dressing is not permitted in the Scheme.

“Dress responsibly, make good friends during the service year and invest your time positively”, the DG said.

While presenting his camp situation report to the Director General, the NYSC Osun State Coordinator, Mr Agbor Ndoma Obim said the synergy between the Camp participants led to the successes recorded so far.

He said Osun registered 612 males and 778 females totalling 1,390 Corps Members while 722 males and 921 females totalling 1,643 were dislodged from Lagos.

Similarly, the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Mr Kayode Ola-Peters said a total of 3,502 Corps Members comprising 1,380 males and 2,122 females had been registered with high spirits and ready to contribute their quota to the development of the State.

The NYSC Ogun State Coordinator, Mrs Olayinka Nasamu stated that 2,602 Corps Members, comprising 1,148 males and 1,454 females were registered while the Corps Members have conducted themselves responsibly and adapted to the regimented camp life.

“All the Camp officials are diligently performing their duties with a high level of synergy, ensuring a seamless Orientation Exercise”, Nasamu said.