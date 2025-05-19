Many families in Borno State’s Marte local government council have returned to their hometowns after being displaced by terrorist attacks.

This follows the return of peace to the area.

This facility, along with other buildings, were raised in the recent attack on Marte.

Hundreds of families were forced to relocate due to growing attack.

Zainab Abacha is among those who fled Marte in serch for safety.

She’s now returned after peace is restored.

She’s not alone, other people who have returned also expressed happiness to be back home.

According to authorities, keeping villages unoccupied will increase the likelihood that terrorists will infiltrate and put improvised explosive devices in the area.

The struggle to sustain peace in the towns and villages across the state is still ongoing.

Residents of these villages show resilience to endure the threat especially with the help of local authorities.