Diezani: EFCC Uncovers Additional $72.8m In Fidelity Bank 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, allegedly over an additional $72, 870,000million still in the coffers of the bank as part of the ongoing investigations into the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke,

Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over a sum of $153million and $115million by the Commission.

While all the $153 million were recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, bribery matter, are in various courts.

Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabouts of the new $72.8m.