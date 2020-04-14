Former Chelsea striker, football star, Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his country, Ivory Coast as a treatment centre for patients.

The hospital, located in the city of Abidjan, is named after Ivory Coast footballer Laurent Pokou, who died in 2016.

The head of Abidjan’s regional council says the hospital will be very useful in the fight against the virus once it is functional.

The government recently announced that 13 hospitals in Abidjan and 45 in the country will be used as COVID-19 centers