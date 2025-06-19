Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has begun a meeting at the Defence Headquarters where he’ll be giving account of what the military has achieved under his leadership.

The CDS will be speaking to the state of security and efforts to curb threats to national security.

This event is coming barely twenty four hours after the President Tinubu visit to Benue State where he asked the security chiefs to bring to book those responsible for the killings and destruction of properties.

In attendance are the Minster of Information and National Orientation and the representatives of service chiefs