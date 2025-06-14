Corps Members have been urged to serve their fatherland diligently as good ambassadors of the National Youth Service Corps.

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu gave this advice at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

He said the NYSC Act, the Scheme’s Bye-Laws and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be strictly adhered to by all Corps Members in order to have a successful service year.

General Nafiu also advised the Corps Members to embrace the cultural beliefs of their host communities, adding that no culture was superior to another.

He enjoined them to participate actively in all the camp activities, interact freely among themselves and ensure they create harmonious relationships.

While presenting her Camp situation report to the Director General, the NYSC Nasarawa State Coordinator, Mrs Salamatu Muhammad said a total of 2,358 Corps Members, made up of 1,150 males and 1,208 females were successfully registered.

She added that since their arrival in camp, they had exhibited remarkable enthusiasm, sturdiness and disciplined composure.

Earlier in the day during the Swearing-in Ceremony which was witnessed by the NYSC Director General, the Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu urged the Corps Members to exhibit high sense of commitment by contributing their quota to the development of the State.

He pledged that his administration would sustain it’s commitment to support Corps Members who distinguished themselves during the service year.

“Your predecessors who served in the State lived up to the ideals of the Scheme. You have a responsibility to sustain the tempo while your service year lasts. Any Corps Member that initiates project that will touch the lives of the people of a particular community will be rewarded accordingly”, he said.

The Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir Aliu, represented by Hon. Justice Shams Shama administered the Oath of Allegiance on the Corps Members at the ceremony.