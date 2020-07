Nigeria forward, Cyriel Dessers has joined Belgian Pro League club Genk on a four-year deal.

Dessers linked up with the Smurfs from Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Heracles Almelo last season.

He spent one season at the club following his arrival from FC Utrecht last summer.

The player , who had spells at Leuven, Lokeren, NAC Breda and FC Utrecht says joining Genk is a dream come true.