Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) is clearing drains in Warri and other communities, a proactive measure to minimise the impact of the impending floods, as predicted by Nigeria meteorological agency, NIMET.
Chairman of the Commission, John Nani, also warned residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and erecting buildings on drainage channels.
Equipped with swamp buggies, the Desopadec team is clearing clogged canals and drainage systems in Warri, Uvwie, Jesse, Ughelli, and Sapele Effurun, Kwale, Agbor, and Umutu.
The State interventionist agency is focusing on oil-producing communities, desilting drains, removing illegal structures, and marking homes built on natural water paths for demolition, a proactive step to mitigate the impending flood.
Residents, still reeling from past flood damage, have praised the intervention, saying it is timely.
The cleanup effort continues in Ika south and Ika North Local Government Areas ensuring nothing impedes the water flow.
Nothing is left to chance as the state is determined to stay ahead of the floods rather than struggling to recover from them.