‎Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (‎DESOPADEC) is clearing drains in Warri and other communities, a proactive measure to minimise the impact of the impending floods, as predicted by Nigeria meteorological agency, NIMET. ‎ ‎Chairman of the Commission, John Nani, also war...

‎Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (‎DESOPADEC) is clearing drains in Warri and other communities, a proactive measure to minimise the impact of the impending floods, as predicted by Nigeria meteorological agency, NIMET.

‎

‎Chairman of the Commission, John Nani, also warned residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and erecting buildings on drainage channels.

‎

‎Equipped with swamp buggies, the Desopadec team is clearing clogged canals and drainage systems in Warri, Uvwie, Jesse, Ughelli, and Sapele Effurun, Kwale, Agbor, and Umutu.

‎The State interventionist agency is focusing on oil-producing communities, desilting drains, removing illegal structures, and marking homes built on natural water paths for demolition, a proactive step to mitigate the impending flood.

‎

‎‎Residents, still reeling from past flood damage, have praised the intervention, saying it is timely.

‎‎The cleanup effort continues in Ika south and Ika North Local Government Areas ensuring nothing impedes the water flow.

‎‎

‎Nothing is left to chance as the state is determined to stay ahead of the floods rather than struggling to recover from them.