Deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was in Kaduna on Sunday where he held meetings with Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

Sanusi who was visiting Kaduna for the time since his dethronement was received at the Airport where his admirers had gathered to welcome him.

The last time he was in Kaduna was during the celebration of the 60th birthday anniversary of El-Rufa’i.