The Delta State Police Command has arrested several suspected kidnappers and members of a notorious ‘One Chance’ robbery syndicate in separate sting operations across the State.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, said the arrests followed directives from the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, aimed at intensifying crackdowns on violent crimes.

Three kidnap suspects Augustine Ojanuware, Precious Urhobowin, and Julius Okpako were apprehended in Osubi and Ughelli for allegedly abducting a pharmacist from her home in Ughelli on June 19.

The victim was released after five days in captivity following the payment of an undisclosed ransom. Police recovered a locally made gun and eight live cartridges from the suspects.

Ojanuware, who was initially arrested, reportedly confessed to being part of a syndicate terrorising Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, and surrounding areas. He led investigators to his accomplices, including Okpako, who allegedly owned the POS machine used to receive ransom payments.

The group was also linked to a failed kidnapping attempt in Iyede community on April 28, during which they stole the victim’s Toyota Corolla.

In a separate operation targeting ‘One Chance’ syndicates criminal gangs posing as commercial tricycle operators police operatives from the CP’s Special Assignment Team arrested Lucky Oghenerobor, Olamide Fagbaibe, and Umeh Akpan in Agbarho and Ughelli towns.

The suspects confessed to luring unsuspecting passengers into tricycles before robbing them of valuables. Sixteen suspected stolen phones were recovered from them.

Oghenerobor, said to be the ringleader and owner of the operational tricycle, hails from Olomoro in Isoko South, while Fagbaibe and Akpan are natives of Ondo and Akwa Ibom States respectively.

SP Edafe confirmed that all suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigations.

He reaffirmed the command’s resolve to rid the state of criminals and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.