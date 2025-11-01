The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant success in its renewed crackdown on kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal arms trafficking, following a series of coordinated intelligence-driven operations across Bomadi, Asaba, and Ubeji communities. According to a statement issued by the Co...

The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant success in its renewed crackdown on kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal arms trafficking, following a series of coordinated intelligence-driven operations across Bomadi, Asaba, and Ubeji communities.

According to a statement issued by the Command, the operations—executed through joint tactical responses and community collaboration—led to major arrests, rescue of victims, and the recovery of large quantities of ammunition.

On October 30, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., operatives from the Bomadi Division, led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Adie Peter Bissong, in collaboration with the local vigilante group, intercepted a suspicious motorcycle along the Bomadi–Tuomo Road. The rider, who appeared nervous, was conveying a 62-year-old woman, later identified as Charter Timide, to Tuomo Community.

A search revealed a concealed sack containing 178 live cartridges neatly packed for delivery. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having purchased the ammunition from Onitsha Main Market, sparking further investigations into potential arms-smuggling links. Both the suspect and the recovered exhibits have been transferred to the State Police Headquarters for discreet follow-up.

In a separate incident earlier that day, at about 11:40 a.m., operatives from the Ekpan Division, led by DPO CSP Labe Joseph, responded swiftly to a distress call about a kidnapping at Ubeji Community, near the Ubeji Gas Plant. Upon arrival, the kidnappers fled into an abandoned poultry house but were swiftly surrounded by police operatives.

Seven suspects were arrested in the operation: Felix Omone (33), Solomon Omone (29), Tony Eboye (34), Omone David (32), Jerry Omone (33), Godspower Omone (25), and Edewho Bomele (33) — all residents of Ubeji Community.

Three abducted victims from Jeddo Community were rescued unharmed and reunited with their families. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were seized from a dredging site in Ubeji and ferried across a river, where the abductors threatened to kill them if ransom demands were not met.

The suspects remain in custody as the Command intensifies efforts to apprehend fleeing accomplices and recover additional weapons.

Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, lauded the professionalism and quick response of the officers involved, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring public safety across Delta State.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.