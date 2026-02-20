The Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, has recorded major breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against crime, arresting suspects and recovering multiple firearms and ammunition across the State.

On 19 February 2026, operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) arrested 25-year-old Dafiaga Timothy in Effurun Community, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The suspect is believed to be a member of a syndicate allegedly terrorising commuters along the Warri–Sapele Road.

Police said Timothy led officers to a concealed armoury along the Sapele–Warri Road, where a locally made long gun, a cut-to-size gun, a fabricated Beretta pistol, five rounds of live ammunition, ten cartridges and a dagger were recovered.

In a separate operation on 18 February 2026, operatives in Warri intercepted a blue tricycle carrying three occupants.

Two suspects fled the scene, while the driver, identified as Aliyu Sabo, was apprehended. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol, one live cartridge, one expended cartridge, two mobile phones and other items.

The suspect remains in custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down his fleeing accomplices.

Also on 18 February, police foiled a robbery attempt at Texas Lodge Hostel in Agbor.

Upon the arrival of an Anti-Crime Patrol team, the suspects reportedly fled, abandoning a locally fabricated pistol, an expended cartridge and stolen items, including mobile phones and a power bank.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those involved.

The Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, commended officers for their vigilance and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks, recovering illegal firearms and ensuring public safety across the state.