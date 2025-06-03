The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has reaffirmed its support for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his administration.

APC State Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, led members of the Executive Committee on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba, where he pledged the party’s continued cooperation with the state government in advancing the Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Sobotie described Governor Oborevwori as the leader of the APC in Delta State and assured him of the party’s unwavering backing.

He said the visit was aimed at pledging solidarity and fostering unity within the party following recent political realignments in the state.

“This is our first official engagement with the Governor since the defection in April,” the APC Chairman noted, underscoring the importance of collaboration to ensure effective governance and development in Delta State.