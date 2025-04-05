The Itsekiri Ethnic nationality has rejected the entire exercise of the delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, citing that the exercise was done to favour the other ethnic groups which is an injustice to them.

Reacting on behalf of the Itsekiri people, Sunny Mene says the report confirmed their fear about the process from the beginning.

Itsekiri youths group had earlier staged a peaceful protest at the venue of the presentation ceremony.

Speaking after they have studied the report of the delineation, Itsekiri leaders revealed how more wards and polling units were allocated to other ethnic groups short-changing them.