Voting in the All Progressives Congress Lagos State Local Government Primaries has just gone past the halfway at the Party Secretariat in Ikeja.

Line after line, delegates from all 20 Local Governments and Council Development Areas stepped into the voting room to cast their ballots.

Only four LG and LCDAs have chosen their candidates by consensus but a few LGs and LCDAs in Alimosho, Lagos Mainland and Amuwo Odofin appear to have some outstanding issues to resolve.