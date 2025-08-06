Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has paid glowing tribute to the late Dr (Mrs) Doyin Abiola, former Managing Director of Concord Press of Nigeria, describing her as a pioneering journalist...

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has paid glowing tribute to the late Dr (Mrs) Doyin Abiola, former Managing Director of Concord Press of Nigeria, describing her as a pioneering journalist and fearless media leader whose impact will remain indelible in Nigerian journalism.

In a personal statement on her passing, Dr Alake hailed Dr Abiola as both “gentle and genial, soft yet solid,” noting her passion for investigative journalism and her unwavering commitment to press freedom, even in the face of military repression.

Born into the distinguished Aboaba family, Dr Abiola’s journey to the summit of media leadership was marked by academic excellence and a bold leap between theory and practice. After earning a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan, she obtained a Master’s and later a PhD from New York University, USA.

Her journalism career began in 1969 at the Daily Sketch before she joined the Daily Times. She later became a central figure at Concord Press, where she brought a distinct editorial style to Nigerian journalism. As Managing Director, she helped position Concord as an industry leader, pioneering innovations such as newspaper archiving through microfilm technology.

Dr Alake, a former Editor of Sunday Concord and National Concord, recalled her managerial brilliance, maternal warmth, and dedication to staff welfare. He praised her role in sustaining Concord’s independence amid repeated crackdowns, closures, and the detention of journalists during military rule.

“She was the leader who spotted bright minds and nurtured to fruition talents that could have been spent halfway,” he wrote, adding that her support helped shape his career.

Dr Abiola, widow of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, remained steadfast during his incarceration and ultimate death following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

Describing her as “a heroine of the press,” Dr Alake said her passing marked the gradual exit of a generation that brought “sparkle” to the nation’s media landscape.

“Adieu, Auntie,” the minister concluded. “Rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.”