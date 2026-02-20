Addressing officers and troops, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing operational capacity through the provision of modern combat enablers and force multipliers.
He stated that the induction of the new platforms would significantly improve mobility, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and rapid response capabilities within the theatre.
He commended troops for their resilience, professionalism and sustained offensive operations against criminal elements, urging them to remain disciplined and focused in safeguarding lives and property.
In his remarks, the Theatre Commander, Major General Idris, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government for their continued support, noting that the newly commissioned platforms would consolidate operational gains and accelerate efforts to restore peace and stability across the state.
The visit, according to officials, underscores the strategic resolve of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria to decisively degrade threats to national security and ensure a safe environment for citizens.