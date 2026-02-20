The Minister of Defence, Christopher Gwabin Musa, has paid his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

On arrival at the Headquarters, the Minister was received by the Theatre Commander, Major General WB Idris, alongside the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 OPFY, the Commander 1 Brigade, and the Commander of the Nigerian Air Force Quick Response Group.

The visit followed the commissioning of newly procured Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) acquired by the Zamfara State Government to strengthen ongoing security operations in Zamfara State and the wider North-West theatre.