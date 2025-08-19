The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability....

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability.

Speaking at the Graduation Lecture for Course 33 of the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja, the Minister stressed that “strong nations are built on strong institutions, not strong individuals.”

He noted that reforms and leadership appointments under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are aimed at entrenching accountability and professionalism across government institutions, including the defence sector.

Addressing the graduating participants, Badaru urged them to embrace principled leadership. “Leadership is a trust. Your responsibility is to leave behind systems stronger than you found them,” he said, encouraging the new graduates to lead with integrity and accountability.

The Minister commended African governments, the African Union and ECOWAS for efforts in promoting governance, peace and development, while calling for deeper collaboration to consolidate those gains across the continent.

He also praised President Tinubu for his continued support for the Armed Forces and the National Defence College, and welcomed the insights shared by former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, describing his lecture as an inspiration for the next generation of African leaders.