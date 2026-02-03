The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd), has met with the International Mentoring Commandant and Ambassador, Alistair, of the Nationals in Diaspora Mentoring Corp (NIDMECORP), to discuss diaspora engagement, national unity and leadership development....

The courtesy visit, held in Abuja, focused on the role of Nigerians in the diaspora in supporting national security, leadership capacity-building and Nigeria’s participation in global policy and investment conversations.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Alistair said Nigerians living abroad remain committed stakeholders in the country’s future and aspire to a secure, inclusive and globally respected Nigeria.

He noted that as some Western nations adopt increasingly inward-looking policies, Nigeria must strengthen internal cohesion while strategically engaging its diaspora in areas such as advocacy, skills transfer, mentoring and international engagement.

Alistair explained that NIDMECORP is an international organisation dedicated to mentoring, training and advocacy, with a focus on developing values-driven leadership among emerging and established leaders.

In his response, General Musa thanked the delegation for the visit and for sharing perspectives informed by international experience.

He reaffirmed his commitment to national unity, stressing that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and that unity remains central to national security and development.

The Defence Minister said security extends beyond protecting lives and property, noting that a stable and secure environment is essential for attracting local and foreign investment.

He emphasised the importance of leadership in promoting stability, cohesion and public confidence.

The discussion also touched on broader African challenges, with General Musa highlighting the need for stronger unity and coordinated leadership across the continent.

He observed that fragmented approaches often hinder progress and that greater alignment is necessary to improve trade, mobility and Africa’s global competitiveness.

Both parties agreed on the importance of sustained engagement between government institutions and diaspora-led organisations, recognising nation-building as a shared responsibility that requires collaboration across borders.

The meeting ended with a commitment to continued dialogue on expanding diaspora contributions to national unity, security and leadership development.