Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru says the rise in Boko Haram activities in the North-East, particularly in Borno State, is part of a broader effort by insurgents to destabilise the Sahel region.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence Muhammed Badaru is on a two-day working visit to military institutions in Kaduna State.

These include the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Air Force Institute of Technology.

While inspecting ongoing projects and engaging with senior officers, Badaru emphasised that the recent attacks are part of a coordinated insurgent campaign across the Sahel.

The minister also highlighted recent military gains, stating that the armed forces have intensified operations, eliminating a significant number of terrorists in the past two weeks.

Badaru stressed the importance of combining military action with non-kinetic strategies, such as dialogue and community engagement, to fully address the nation’s security challenges.

He expressed optimism that with sustained efforts, peace will soon be restored in the affected regions.