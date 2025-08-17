National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has paid glowing tribute to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), as he marks his 84th birthday today....

In a goodwill message, Senator Mark described General Babangida as a patriot who believes firmly in the sanctity of one united and indivisible Nigeria.

According to him: “Today is not merely to mark the passage of time, but to celebrate the extraordinary life of a soldier, a patriot, and a statesman who, at 84, stands as a living monument to courage, service, and honour. From the day he first donned the nation’s uniform, General Babangida embodied the creed of duty before self.”

He noted that Babangida’s career, marked by discipline and distinction, spanned decades of national service; defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, safeguarding her unity, and mentoring generations of officers who went on to lead with the same integrity he exemplified.

The former Senate President recalled Babangida’s stewardship during his years of service: “In the barracks and on the battlefield, he was resolute. In the corridors of policy and leadership, he was wise. His voice carried the weight of experience, yet it was always tempered with humility.”

Mark further remarked that those privileged to serve under Babangida remember not only his tactical brilliance but also his humanity as a leader who could command with firmness yet inspire with compassion.

He added that even in retirement, General Babangida has never withdrawn from service to the nation. Instead, he has remained a moral compass in public discourse and an elder statesman whose counsel is sought across political divides.

“His patriotism was never about the uniform alone, but about a lifelong commitment to the ideals for which he once risked everything. At 84, his medals may have faded in shine, but his legacy gleams brighter than ever,” Mark stated.