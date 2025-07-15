The small town of Daura in Katsina State will today host dignitaries from across the globe, as preparations reach a climax for the burial of Nigeria’s former Head of State and two-term President, Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to lead the mourners in Daura, the hometown of the late leader, who died in a London hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The remains of Buhari, described by many as Daura’s most illustrious son, will be flown into Katsina aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft around noon. The body is being accompanied by a delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the former President’s family, including his widow, Aisha Buhari.

Upon arrival at Katsina Airport, the remains will be received by President Tinubu before being transported by helicopter to Daura, where funeral rites will be held in line with Islamic traditions.

As part of the state burial, the Federal Government has declared today a public holiday and constituted a Presidential Inter-Ministerial Committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to coordinate the funeral arrangements.

An array of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, politicians, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community, are expected at the solemn ceremony.

Thousands of ordinary Nigerians especially the Talakawa, as the masses are known in northern Nigeria—are also expected to flood the town to pay their final respects.

Buhari, fondly called Mai Gaskiya (the Honest One), was widely regarded for his integrity, discipline, austere lifestyle, and anti-corruption stance.

Today, the nation and the international community bid farewell to a leader who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history.