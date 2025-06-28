Northern Governors have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned business magnate and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, who died at the age of 94.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues, described the death of the Kano-born industrialist as a monumental national loss and the end of a remarkable era. He noted that the deceased was one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected private sector figures.

“It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State as well as the Northern States Governors’ Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. His demise marks the end of a remarkable era, an era defined by visionary enterprise, uncommon generosity, rare humility and integrity”.

He remarked that, Alhaji Aminu Dantata was a towering figure in the economic history of Nigeria who belonged to a class of visionary leaders committed to enterprise, development and uplifting humanity.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s contributions to the socio-economic transformation of Northern Nigeria and the country at large are both monumental and enduring. We have indeed lost a pillar of support, a source of wisdom, and a true elder statesman,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya added.

The NSGF Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and the entire nation. He prayed to Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his lifetime of service with Aljannatul Firdaus.