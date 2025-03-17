President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has announced the readiness of his company to return to Ogun State to construct the largest port in the country at Olokola Free Trade Zone.

He made the announcement during his visit to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Aliko Dangote says years after his business interest was frustrated out of the state by the former administration, the company is coming back big due to the business friendly policies and programmes of Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

He described Ogun State as the bedrock state, adding that his company’s two new lines of 6.0 million metric tons per annum cement plant in Itori and the 12Mta Cement Plant at Ibese will generate 18Mta in total, making it the highest cement producing state or region in Africa.

Governor Dapo Abiodun on his part promises that his administration will continue to implement programmes and policies that will attract investors and promote ease of doing business environment.

He highlighted how his five developmental pillars of his administration has been carefully designed to make the state investment destination of choice for foreign and local investors.

He explained how the state has been converting the push factor in Lagos to pull factor and the support system for business registration, land allocation easy processing of land title documents among others.

The Governor also mentioned the huge investment of his administration in infrastructural development and how the multimodal transport system adopted by his administration will assist businesses in the state.