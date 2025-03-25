The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 125,000 litres of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth ₦125 million in Kebbi State.

Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi disclosed the operation during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, represented by Assistant Comptroller-General Husseini Ejibunu, National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind.

Acting on credible intelligence from the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), officers from Kebbi Area Command and Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ conducted surveillance in Tsamiya before intercepting the contraband.

The seizure included:

4,375 jerry cans (25 litres each)

54 drums (200 litres each)

Total: 125,000 litres (DPV: ₦125 million)

Adeniyi highlighted the NCS’s commitment to curbing smuggling, which threatens Nigeria’s economic and social stability. He credited the success to collaboration with:

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

Kebbi Area Controller Chidi Nwokorie praised the joint effort of Customs, Police, and Operation Whirlwind personnel for their professionalism.