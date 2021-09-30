Customs Intercepts 10,000 litres of fuel in polythene bags

The Oyo/Osun command of Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a truck loaded with 10,000 liters of fuel packed in polythene bags.

The area comptroller of the Oyo/Osun command of Customs Abdulkadir Adamu who made this known while speaking with newsmen said the suspected oil bunkers were stopped around Alomaja area along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

He said each of the bags contained about 125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, adding the smugglers were accosted by officers of the Nigeria customs while heading to their destination.

The area comptroller said the command will continue to be on be on alert to ensure that the activities of illegal smugglers are adequately checked.