The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified its anti-smuggling efforts in the country’s northeastern corridor, intercepting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and vehicles with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) exceeding ₦63 million.

The breakthrough was achieved under Operation Whirlwind, a strategic enforcement campaign aimed at curbing the smuggling of PMS across Nigeria’s borders.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Customs House in Yola, Adamawa State, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Customs, Hussein Ejibunu—who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi—described the operation as a product of intelligence-led, well-coordinated enforcement within Zone ‘D’.

According to Ejibunu, officers intercepted 1,959 jerry cans, equating to nearly 49,000 litres of PMS, alongside five vehicles used for transportation. The seizures occurred along notorious smuggling corridors, including Dasin-Fufore, Belel-Farang, Mubi-Sahuda, Maiha, and Girei-Wuro Bokki.

“Smugglers abandoned their consignments and fled upon sighting Customs operatives, desperate to evade arrest,” Ejibunu revealed.

He emphasised that the operation supports the Federal Government’s economic security strategy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and aligns with the policy direction of the Comptroller-General.

ACG Ejibunu underlined that disrupting illegal fuel supply chains plays a crucial role in mitigating artificial scarcity, stabilising market prices, and safeguarding national security.

“This is our contribution to preserving national assets and enhancing economic resilience,” he stated.

He further confirmed that, in accordance with Section 245 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, the seized petroleum products will be auctioned immediately, with proceeds paid directly into the Federation Account.

Ejibunu appealed for stronger collaboration from border communities and urged traditional rulers to engage the youth constructively, steering them away from smuggling activities, which he labelled acts of “economic sabotage.”

“The fight against smuggling is not the sole responsibility of the Customs. It requires the collective effort of communities, the media, and all stakeholders,” he asserted.

The ACG expressed appreciation for the backing of key national institutions, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Adamawa/Taraba Area Command.

He also commended other security agencies for their steadfast cooperation throughout the operation.