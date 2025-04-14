The Ondo/Ekiti Command of the Nigeria Customs has handed over 140 bags of cannabis sativa to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The substance is estimated to have a market value of N112 million.

The Comptroller of Customs in charge of the two states, Morenikeji Bewaji said two suspects arrested with the seizure have absconded, after they were granted bail based on poor health.

According to her, the surety for the two suspects, have been arrested and handed over to the NDLEA for prosecution.

She condemned the rapid increase in trade of illicit drugs; particularly cannabis sativa which she said posed grave threat to the society.

She added that the command will continue to partner with other security agencies in the fight against crime.