The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Idiroko, has handed over five units of Single Barrel dane guns, live ammunition, as well as 18 carton of explosive materials intercepted by its anti-smuggling operatives to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command.

The command also handed over more than One thousand parcels of Cannabis Sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

Speaking during the handing over at Idiroko Border, the Comptroller Godwin Otunla said the ammunition, which consisted of dane guns, 1, 433 rounds of live cartridges and the explosives were intercepted at different locations within the State.

He commended the leadership style of the Comptroller-General which he said has been boosting the morale of officers and promised to intensify surveillance and collaboration with sister security agencies to enhance border operations.