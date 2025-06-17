The Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed allegations of extortion made by a passenger and pledged to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Usman Abdul, said in a statement that a full inquiry was underway following a complaint by Oke Adhekegba, an American returnee.

Comptroller Effiong Harrison explained that Adhekegba arrived in Lagos from London on British Airways flight BA-75 on 16 May 2025 with 10 pieces of luggage. His belongings — which included 15 pairs of shoes, 22 bottles of perfume, 12 bags and numerous new items of clothing — were valued at NGN 3,113,574 with a Duty Paid Value of NGN 1,000,004.

Harrison said the applicable charges — Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, Import Duty, Surcharge, ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme Levy and Value Added Tax — were correctly assessed and subsequently remitted into government coffers.

The customs officers who examined the items were identified as Chief Superintendent KO Adebayo and Assistant Superintendent CC Ugboma.

The controller insisted the NCS remained committed to professionalism, transparency and integrity, adding: “The MMIA Command does not condone unethical behaviour or compromise of standard procedures by its personnel or members of the travelling public.”

He assured the public that the incident was being investigated and that the command would take appropriate action if wrongdoing was identified.

Harrison reiterated the NCS’s policy of zero tolerance for misconduct and abuse of process, while assuring travellers of its readiness to facilitate legitimate trade and travel in conformity with the law.