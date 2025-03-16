The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, is set to visit Nigeria on an official trip.

A statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa highlighted that the visit underscores the strong and cordial bilateral ties between Nigeria and Cuba.

According to his itinerary, Parrilla will meet with Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, to deliver a special message from the Cuban government.

He is also scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Ebienfa emphasised that both nations share similar stances on key global issues, including peace, security, a new international order, and sustainable development.

“The Cuban Foreign Minister’s visit marks a significant step in strengthening Nigeria-Cuba relations and fostering South-South cooperation. Nigeria remains committed to working closely with Cuba to promote shared interests and enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in both regions and beyond,” he stated.