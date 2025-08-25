Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSW-N) has commended the governors of Katsina and Niger States for reintroducing the teaching of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) in public schools, describing the move as a significant step towards inclusivity and religious freedom in the region....

Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State recently announced the reintroduction of CRS in primary and secondary schools across the state. His Niger State counterpart, Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago, had made a similar decision four months earlier.

In a statement on Monday, CSW-N welcomed the development, noting that the teaching of CRS had been absent in many northern states for years despite repeated appeals from religious groups.

“This decision reflects inclusivity and justice that will help ensure greater freedom of worship in our societies,” the organisation said. “It demonstrates leadership that transcends religious partisanship, promotes pluralism, and upholds fairness in education.”

The group stressed that Christian children in several northern states have long been deprived of opportunities to study CRS in public schools, forcing many parents to turn to private schools or send their children to states where the subject is available.

“The actions of the two governors uplift our spirits and those of millions of people who have been praying for this change,” CSW-N said, urging other northern states to emulate the example.

The organisation also cited a recent remark by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who praised Governor Radda’s initiative as a model for other leaders.

CSW-N maintained that including CRS in public schools would help bridge religious divides and reduce tensions that have historically stemmed from marginalisation in the north.

“We call on all leaders in states where CRS is not yet taught to follow this positive example and introduce CRS in public schools,” the group stated.