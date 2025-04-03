A coalition of civil society groups has asked law enforcement and anti graft agencies to investigate allegations of arson and corruption against suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness insists the weighty allegations from former Head of Civil Service, George Nweke should not be disregarded.

Rivers state is still in the eyes of the storm.

Weeks after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the South South state, suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara battles to clear his name from damning allegations of arson and graft.

Former Head of Service, George Nweke had in a viral video accused the suspended governor of financial impropriety and deliberate arson, leading to the demolition of the State House of Assembly complex in December 2023.

He is also accused of conniving with militant groups, threat to safety and security and subversion of labour rights.

But Mr. Fubara dismissed the allegations; insisting they are politically motivated.

A coalition of civil society organisation says the allegations, if substantiated, highlight a serious crisis in governance as they pose significant threat to the stability of the nation’s democratic institutions.

The Centre for Leadership and Citizens Awareness wants security agencies to swing into action and probe allegations of arson and collusion with militant groups to destroy critical national assets.

It also wants anti corruption bodies to investigate allegations of financial misappropriation against the suspended governor.

The coalition appreciated President Tinubu’s intervention in declaring a state of emergency in Rivers state, they say it has helped to stabilise the region, and reassure frightened residents on the safety of lives and property.

The Centre says it stands in solidarity with George Nweke for his efforts to share evidences of corruption and other constitutional infractions allegedly perpetrated by suspended governor Siminalayi Fubara.