A civil society organisation working under the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) framework has commenced a two-day training for journalists across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, aimed at strengthening media capacity in reporting issues of violent extremism.

The programme, supported by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) through ActionAid Nigeria, is themed: “Amplifying Voices for Peace: Media Practitioners in PCVE and Resilience Building.”

During the sessions, facilitators highlighted critical areas journalists should prioritize in their reporting on violent extremism. These include early warning and early response mechanisms, justice for victims, reintegration of ex-combatants alongside rehabilitation of communities, human-centered storytelling, and promoting active citizenship.

Panel discussions also addressed conflict-sensitive journalism and responsible PCVE reporting, with experts stressing the need for balanced narratives that avoid stigmatization while promoting peace and social cohesion.

One of the panels, tagged “Building Collaborative Narratives,” explored how media practitioners can work together to strengthen trust, counter misinformation, and foster resilience in communities vulnerable to extremist ideologies.

According to organisers, the training is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that Nigerian journalists are better equipped to use their platforms not only to inform but also to contribute to peacebuilding, national security, and community resilience in the face of violent extremism.