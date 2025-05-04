About four Seminarians lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries in a tragic accident that occurred on Saturday, May 3, 2025, near the Ikwette community by the bottom hill of Obudu Ranch Resort, Cross River State.

The victims, reportedly from the Enugu Catholic Diocese, were on a guided tour led by a Reverend Father when the vehicle transporting them experienced a suspected brake failure while descending the hill. Emergency responders, including Nigerian Army personnel stationed at the Resort, arrived swiftly at the scene, but four lives were sadly lost.

In a Press Release by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bassey Otu, Nsa Gill, the government regretted the unfortunate incident and condole with the families of the deceased Seminarians and the Enugu Catholic Diocese.