The Cross River State Police Command has decorated 46 officers recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in a ceremony held at the Command Headquarters in Calabar.

The event, which took place on Monday, was attended by senior officers, members of the Command’s Management Team, and the families and friends of the newly promoted officers.

The promotions were approved by the Police Service Commission (POLSCOM) following recommendations from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The advancement represents a significant career milestone for the affected officers and reflects the ongoing efforts to reward merit and strengthen the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Commissioner of Police Rashid B. Afegbua, who oversaw the decoration, congratulated the officers and encouraged them to uphold professionalism, discipline, and integrity in their new roles.

On behalf of the newly promoted officers, ASP Emeng John expressed appreciation to the Police leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the public with excellence and ethical conduct.

The ceremony not only marked a moment of personal achievement for the officers but also reinforced the Command’s dedication to service, leadership, and community trust across Cross River State.