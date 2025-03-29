The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Governorship Candidate in 2023 general election, in Cross River State, Dr Emana Duke Ambroose-Amawhe, has resigned her membership from the party.

In a letter dated march 28,2025, and addressed to the chairman of Edem Odo Ward, in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State, the former Deputy Governorship Candidate,explained that the resignation was with immediate effect.

She said her decision to leave the party was not made lightly, but she remains committed to serving her community and contributing to the progress of Cross River state and nation in other capacities.

In her words, “i am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

” I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me over time to contribute my quota to the growth of the party and the chance to serve as the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the last general elections.

” It was a privilege to be part of the PDP’s vision and engage with our people in meaningful ways. However, after much reflection in light of the current state of affairs within the party, I believe it is time for me to move on.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I remain committed to serving my community and contributing to the progress of our state and nation in other capacities.

Continuing ” I appreciate the relationships and experiences gained during my time with the party and wish the PDP success in its future endeavours.

Amawhe, an embodiment of competence, capability and capacity,

was the Deputy Governorship Candidate to Senator Sandy Onor in Cross River State during the 2023 elections.

She was also an aspirant to the House of Representatives for the Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP.