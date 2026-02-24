Magistrates in Cross River State have temporarily suspended their ongoing strike following direct intervention by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme. The announcement was made by Mr. Godwin Onah, Chairman of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), Cross River chapter, in an intervi...

Magistrates in Cross River State have temporarily suspended their ongoing strike following direct intervention by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme.

The announcement was made by Mr. Godwin Onah, Chairman of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), Cross River chapter, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

The strike, which began on February 8, was prompted by alleged welfare grievances and the state government’s failure to implement promises made in 2023, including improved working conditions and allowances for magistrates.

“We took the decision after a long meeting with the chief judge. We have received assurances through the chief judge. We are giving between now and September to address our demands,” Onah said.

According to Onah, top priorities for magistrates include the provision of official vehicles and housing support.

Recognising the impracticality of building residences for magistrates in every local government area, the association has proposed the payment of housing allowances as an interim measure.

The association is also pressing for the payment of wardrobe allowances, another long-standing demand.

While no formal Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the government, Onah expressed optimism that the Chief Judge’s involvement would facilitate progress.

“We are hopeful that the intervention of the chief judge will yield positive results,” he said.