The Cross River State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of Bekwara Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Theresa Ushie, for another 90 days.

Speaker of the Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, announced the extension during plenary, explaining that the move would allow the House Committee on Judiciary, Public Service Matters, Public Petitions, and Conflict Resolution more time to review a petition filed against Ushie by the Bekwara Legislative Council.

Before reaching the resolution, lawmakers debated a motion seeking to extend the tenure of Acting Chairman, Hon. Egbung Odama, who has been managing the council’s affairs since Ushie’s initial suspension.

Hon. Theresa Ushie, who was elected and sworn in as Bekwara Council Chairman in November 2024, was first suspended on June 10, 2025, following allegations of gross misconduct.

The petition was referred to the House Committee for investigation.

Committee Chairman and Deputy Leader of the 10th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Davies Etta, representing Abi State Constituency, noted that the panel requires more time to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry into the allegations.