The Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy has presented its 2025 budget performance report to the National Assembly, outlining key achievements, challenges, and future plans aimed at advancing Nigeria’s cultural and creative sectors.

Addressing the House Committee on Art, Culture, and Creative Economy on Wednesday, the Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, highlighted initiatives designed to boost cultural identity, support creative professionals, and contribute to national economic growth.

Among the flagship projects presented were Nigeria Destination 2030, skills development programmes, digital transformation initiatives, heritage preservation efforts, and strategies to strengthen intellectual property frameworks. The presentation was guided by an eight-point agenda and was positively received by the committee.

Musawa acknowledged persistent challenges such as limited funding and underdeveloped infrastructure but noted significant progress in promoting Nigerian culture and expanding the creative economy.

“This work requires collaboration. We must join forces with industry professionals, international partners, and the National Assembly to drive economic development and job creation,” she stated.

The Minister revealed ambitious infrastructure plans, including the creation of a Bollywood-style production hub and a Nigerian streaming platform to showcase local creative content. She also disclosed that a grant had been secured from the French Treasury to support these projects, with additional backing from other international partners.

Earlier, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, MFR, mni, presented data on budget performance, tourism revenue, GDP contribution, and other key metrics.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Gabriel Saleh Zok, commended the ministry’s progress and pledged the committee’s continued support.

“We are here to evaluate your budget implementation and ensure that funds are effectively utilised. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with the ministry,” he said.

The session provided lawmakers with valuable insight into the ministry’s strategic direction and its role in leveraging Nigeria’s rich cultural assets to drive national development.