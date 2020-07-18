Over sixty one thousand households in Zamfara state have benefitted from the Federal Government’s palliative to cushion the hardships caused by the coronavirus Pandemic.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, who presented the donation, said it is to support the vulnerable segment of the society who are undergoing hardship

as a result of the pandemic.

The Minister flagged off the palliative distribution ceremony in Gusau and bungudu local government areas of the state.

She explained that the Federal Government chose to assist the vulnerable, poor and the disabled amid the coronavirus Pandemic.

Fertilizers were also distributed to relieve farmers negatively affected by activities of armed bandits in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle commended the federal government for the relief items which he said would go a long way to complement efforts of the state government in providing palliatives to residents.

The Governor assured that the items would be distributed judiciously to the beneficiaries.

Two thousand one hundred and fifteen people will also benefit from the conditional cash transfer launched by the federal government.