COVID 19 Omicron variant: FG says it’s studying UK, Saudi Arabia’s travel ban

Nigerian minister of state Health, Senate Adeleke Mamora says the presidential steering committee on Covid 19 is studying the travel ban on Nigeria by the United Kingdom and other countries, with the hope to respond to the ban in record time.

He supports his argument with the position of the United Nations Secretary General, that regarded the travel ban on some Africa countries as unscientific and a travel aphartied.

Mamora who fielded questions from newsmen after a courtesy visit on the Enugu state deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo in Enugu, assured that the government will come up with a decision that will be in the best interest of Nigerians .

Speaking on the move by the government to stop the use of expired Covid 19 vaccines in the country, the minister said it is in line with the manufacturers specifications.

Although, the United

Kingdom Head of Communications, British High Commission in Nigeria, Dean Hurlock has regarded the ban on Nigeria as a temporary measure aimed at protecting UK public health.