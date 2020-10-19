The Lagos State Government has revealed that one hundred and eighty-one students and staff of a private boarding school in the Lekki area of Lagos state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while giving details of the investigation explained that a 14-year-old SS I female student fell ill on the 3rd of October and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

The State government said the situation is under control stressing appropriate steps have been taken to contain the spread and manage the positive cases.

The commissioner stated the school authorities supported by the ministry of health and the ministry of education are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.