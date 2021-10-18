Court summons Ogun assembly in former OPIC MD’s N10bn suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday summoned the House of Assembly of Ogun State, to show cause within seven days, why the Assembly should not be restrained from proceeding with the case of or setting the law against the former Managing Director of Ogun State Property Investment Corporation, OPIC, Jide Odusolu.

Justice Peter Lifu made the order following a motion moved by Mr. Odusolu’s counsel, Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi, who had argued vehemently why the court should grant the interim reliefs contained in the Motion exparte.

It will be recalled that the Ogun State House of Assembly, during its plenary proceedings on September 21, 2012, had purported to adopt the report of its Committee on Anti-Corruption and Public Accounts, which claimed to have investigated the finances of OPIC and found that huge sums of money are missing from OPIC accounts.

Mr. Odusolu had filed a suit before the Federal High Court, against the Inspector-General of Police, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Ogun State House of Assembly as respondents.

Among other claims, Mr. Odusolu is seeking declarations that the proceedings of the House and the report of the Committee which it purportedly adopted constitute an infringement on his fundamental right to fair hearing, that the House of Assembly lacks the competence to investigate the alleged crime, and that the Chairman of the Committee that purported to investigate OPIC funds was himself an interested party who served together with Mr. Odusolu in the previous administration and even inspected some OPIC projects which he now claims have not been executed.

In a 40 paragraph affidavit deposed to by Mr. Odusolu himself, he traced the series of projects executed by OPIC, that the accounts of OPIC have been audited by professionals and no fund is missing at all. He stated further that he was being persecuted by the Committee and some Assembly members.

He is also seeking Ten Billion naira as general, punitive and aggravated damages against the Ogun State House of Assembly for the violation of his fundamental rights.

The case is adjourned to 1st November, 2021, for hearing.