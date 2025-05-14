The Jigawa State High Court of Justice No. 4 has struck out a criminal case involving IBRAHIM ALFA of GARADO Village , Jahun Local Government Area and two others, who were being prosecuted for the offences of rape and incest under Section 3(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law of Jigawa State.

The defendants were accused of committing the heinous crime against a 12-year-old biological daughter to the 1st accused, the offence is Contrary to Section 3(1) and Punishable under Sections 3(4) and 5(2) of the Violence Against Person Prohibition Law (VAPP Law) No 2 Laws of Jigawa State, 2021.

For almost three (3) years, the prosecution failed to produce the accused persons before the court, occasioning unnecessary delay in the trial.

Due to this prolonged inability and lack of diligent prosecution, the court was left with no option but to strike out the case.

The presiding judge emphasized that the court cannot indefinitely entertain a case where the prosecution shows no commitment to pursuing justice.

This development raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of the justice system in handling cases of sexual violence, particularly those involving minors.

Stakeholders are calling for better coordination between law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to ensure that such grave offences are not dismissed on technical grounds.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and continue to demand accountability in cases of gender-based violence to ensure that victims receive justice.