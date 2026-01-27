Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal high court Abuja, has struck out an ex-parte motion filed by the convicted leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto correctional facility....

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal high court Abuja, has struck out an ex-parte motion filed by the convicted leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto correctional facility.

At the day’s proceeding, the legal representive of Kanu, Demdoo Asan, who is a senior legal officer of Legal Aid Council, informed the court that he wishes to withdraw from the matter, citing some irreconcilable issues.

He said Since the last adjourned date, he had been on constant phone communication with the relatives of the applicant. However, the relatives didn’t show up at their office to depose to the application. Despite phone calls and promises to show up.

He added that Kanu wanted to dictate the tune of the matter and control what counsel would say. “He wants to write down what I would say while in court. But, as an officer of the court, I can’t in good faith accept that”. Demdoo said.

Demdoo said he consulted with his superiors and they share the same sentiment as him, stating that, as officers of the court, when a matter comes to them, they will handle the matter as the they see fit, else the applicant can find legal help somewhere else

On that note, he then went further to invoke order 50, rule 1 of the federal high court rule, seeking to withdraw from the matter.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho commended the counsel for upholding the dignity of the court.

Justice Omotosho held that Haven listened to counsel from the Legal Aid Council, he will grant leave for the counsel and the legal aid generally, to withdraw from representing the defendant convict.

He added that motion was incompetent. However, in the interest of justice and fairness, this court directed that other parties involved in the matter be served on notice.

But, since the last court sitting, 8 December,2025, until today 27 January, there is no prove of service before this court”

He thereafter ordered that the motion ex-parte be struck out for lacking competence