A Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja on Wednesday discharged a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, accused of defiling his 17-year-old daughter, (name withheld).

Justice Abiola Soladoye struck out the case and discharged Mr Orekoya of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration, brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

Justice Soladoye said that that the prosecution failed to present witnesses in court to prove the charge against the defendant.

According to her, the case of the prosecution is a colossal waste of time as there is no single witness in court to testify against the pastor after 10 adjournments.

The judge said: “This case is struck out for want of diligence prosecution.

“After the arraignment of the defendant on Feb.26 2024, till date, making a total of 10 adjournments, no witness ever came up before this court to testify.

“It is right that justice delayed is justice denied

“Prosecution is at liberty to re-arrest the defendant and bring him to justice whenever they have assembled their witnesses to prosecute this case.”

The prosecution alleged that Mr Orekoya defiled his daughter sometimes in 2017 on Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran in Itire, Surulere in Lagos, contrary to Sections 137 and 162 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The pastor had pleaded not guilty to the offences.